The memories of 57 Great War veterans preserved

From his interviews with 57 veterans of the Great War, mainly from the north east of Scotland, Jock Duncan has captured first-hand accounts of the horror and survival of one of the darkest periods in our history.

A substantial glossary is useful for those less familiar with the north east dialect of the soldiers.

In easily digestible chapters Duncan presents word for word their stories which convey the bitter reality of life on the battlefield.

Jock’s Jocks, by Jock Duncan, published by National Museums Scotland, £12.99.