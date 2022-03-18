The Clanlands Almanac is a celebration of Scotland

Outlander fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

That’s right, actors Heughan and McTavish have gifted their devoted fan base another cornucopia of all things Alba, including a compendium of historical trivia and a cask full of whisky-soaked japes.

An ode to their homeland, her history and her people, Heughan dubbed this ‘an odyssey through the many byways of a Scottish year’.

For those less acquainted with Outlander’s windswept Highlanders, the pair play two of the lead characters in the insanely popular Scottish-themed TV show based on the breeze-block-sized books by author Diana Gabaldon.

There are a few typos, but these two can be forgiven as their wit and repartee makes this a laugh-a-minute meander through the seasons. Besides, it’s already a NYT Best Seller.

Need I say more?

The Clanlands Almanac: Seasonal Stories From Scotland, by Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish, published by Hodder & Stoughton, £16.99.