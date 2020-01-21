The Bad Fire takes Bob Skinner into retirement

It takes some skill to write 31 novels in a crime series and ensure that the narrative, plot and characters don’t go stale.

But The Bad Fire, Quintin Jardine’s latest offering to the Bob Skinner series, takes the veteran Chief Constable in a new direction – retirement.

Despite a greater focus on his daughter Alex, the two fi nd themselves embroiled in the investigation of a cold case which brings danger very close to home.

A fresh addition to the series while remaining true to its thrilling Scottish roots.

The Bad Fire, by Quintin Jardine, published by Headline, £20.