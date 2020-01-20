An Inspector Calls at a Scottish theatre this spring

JB Priestley’s classic thriller An Inspector Calls is coming to Scotland this year.

PW Productions will bring the full cast of the UK and Ireland tour of Stephen Daldry’s seminal production to Glasgow’s Theatre Royal from Tuesday 24 – Saturday 29 March.

Written at the end of the Second World War and set before the First, An Inspector Callsis a compelling and haunting thriller. The story begins when the mysterious Inspector Goole calls unexpectedly on the prosperous Birling family home, shattering their peaceful family dinner party with his investigations into the death of a young woman.

JB Priestley’s brilliantly constructed masterpiece powerfully dramatises the dangers of casual capitalism’s cruelty, complacency and hypocrisy.

Liam Brennan will play Inspector Goole, Christine Kavanagh Mrs Birling, Jeff Harmer Mr Birling, Alasdair Buchan Gerald Croft, Chloe Orrock Sheila Birling, Ryan Saunders Eric Birling and Diana Payne-Myers Edna. The cast is completed by Michael Ross, Portia Booroff, Elissa Churchill and Jonathan Davenport.

Liam Brennan’s theatre credits include Richard III and Twelfth Night at Shakespeare’s Globe, and Diary of a Madman at The Gate, for which he was awarded Best Actor at the Edinburgh Festival in 2016.

Christine Kavanagh’s National Theatre credits include Man and Superman and Albert Speer and the National Theatre UK Tour of Hedda Gabler. Her West End credits include The Importance of Being Earnest at the Harold Pinter Theatre. With the Royal Shakespeare Company Christine has performed Macbeth and Much Ado About Nothing. Her other credits include A Doll’s House, Travesties, She Stoops to Conquer and The Rivals.

Jeff Harmer’s credits include playing Berrard in the national tour of Bird Song. His other theatre credits include Fox on The Fairway, Out Of Order, Donkey’s Years, Romeo & Juliet and As You Like It.

Alasdair Buchan’s West End credits include Urinetown: The Musical at the Apollo Theatre and St James’ Theatre and Richard III and The Pride both at Trafalgar Studios. His further credits include Seanse at The Other Palace, playing Sherlock Holmes in the UK Tour of Sherlock Holmes at the Crimson Cobbles and the UK Tours of Night Must Fall, A Little History of the World, The Importance of Being Earnest, Someone Who’ll Watch Over Me and The Lost World.

Chloe Orrock’s credits include playing Sybil Vane in The Picture of Dorian Gray and PC Abrahams/Nurse Davis in Too Much Punch for Judy both Upstairs at the Gatehouse. Chloe has performed her new spoken word short play Of Sirens and Other Monsters at the Pleasance Theatre in Islington and the Brockley Jack Theatre.

Ryan Saunders’ West End credits include playing Freddie Beanstock in Hobson’s Choice at the Vaudeville Theatre and Sweet Bird of Youth at the Old Vic. His further theatre credits include the UK Tours of The Mousetrap, The History Boys, The Madness of George III, Mrs Warren’s Profession and Shards and playing Clifford Bradshaw in the English Theatre of Frankfurt production of Cabaret.

Diana Payne-Myers’ credits include Strange Fish, Boxes and Le dernier chaperon rouge.

Since 1992, Daldry’s production of An Inspector Calls has won a total of 19 major awards including four Tony Awards and three Olivier Awards. It has played to more than 4 million theatregoers worldwide and is the most internationally-lauded production in the National Theatre’s history.

An Inspector Calls will be at the Theatre Royal, Glasgow, from Tuesday 24 – Saturday 28 March, with performances at 7.30pmm and Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday matinees at 2.30pm. For tickets visit HERE.