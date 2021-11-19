The amazing real life story of the Shetland ‘Bus’

Sometimes, real life events are so incredible that you’d think they were an elaborate plot from a spy novel.

The Shetland ‘Bus’ tells the tale of the clandestine Special Operations Executive plan which from 1942 transported secret agents across the North Sea between Shetland and Norway during World War Two.

With Norway under Nazi occupation, the Shetland Bus – consisting of fishing trawlers, and later three fast and well-armed submarine chasers – became a lifeline for beleaguered Norwegians and helped fuel the country’s resistance to German occupation.

The book explores in depth the brave individuals involved in an audacious episode in guerilla warfare.

The Shetland ‘Bus’, by Stephen Wynn, published by Pen & Sword, £19.99.