Covenant is a Contemporary Conversation with Communities

Nestled within the world famous Findhorn community, the Moray Art Centre is currently home to a ground breaking exhibition.

Covenant is bringing communities from the British Army, Moray and Moray Art College together to explore the theme of connections within society.

Developed through a conversation between Harry Ross, an artist and Trustee of Moray Art Centre, and Lieutenant Colonel Wendy Faux, lead for arts and cultural engagement in the British Army the theme has asked artists to explore their understanding of Covenant, in direct relation to the British Army.

Harry Ross, who has been collaborating with Stacey Toner, tutor at Moray College of Art, said: ‘Our conversation started through my own studies and links to the British Army. I was talking to Wendy and she spoke of an idea to bring art students, local community and those connected directly with the Army together through art.

‘It has proved to be a hugely beneficial experience for all involved, on many levels. On the basis that art has invoked conversation throughout history, this exhibition is a contemporary conversation.’

Lord Lieutenant of Moray, Major General The Honourable Seymour Monro CBE LVO, formally opened the exhibition reflecting on how art has influenced him throughout his service and stating his appreciation for all the work by artists and curators in bringing Covenant to the Moray Art Centre.

Covenant was developed to open conversations and ask people to look beyond the media and to gather information first-hand.

Lieutenant Colonel Wendy Faux who has been involved in the acclaimed Army@The Fringe as part of the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, said: ‘I am hugely grateful to Stacey and the students for using this theme as their professional practice. All I asked is that they went into this project with an open mind.

‘I wanted to hear the voices of young people, what do they think about the military? What is normal to one person can be utterly terrifying to another. I have been inspired by how this, potentially difficult topic, has been approached and I am very grateful for the support we have had.’

The students went behind the tourist view of Fort George and beyond the wire in Kinloss meeting soldiers from 3rd Battalion The Royal Regiment of Scotland and 39 Regiment Royal Engineers. This formed the basis of their research leading to the production of rough concepts of what their art would look like should it be exhibited.

It was an opportunity to meet soldiers who are fundamentally people with a specialist role. For all those who embraced the project it was clear that whilst personal opinions have not changed there is a greater empathy for and understanding of military personnel.

In addition to the work by the students was work commissioned by the Moray Art Centre and art work sent in from across England and Scotland created by service personnel, veterans and family members.

Lance Corporal Shankar Gurung travelled to Findhorn from his base in Hampshire to share the story behind his painting: ‘I wanted to show the story of the Gurkha soldier from my home in Nepal, to training in Pokhara to joining the British Army. To have my work in the exhibition is a great honour.’

Covenant opened during the week of Remembrance giving visitors the opportunity to see a lifestyle from many different perspectives and valuing the opinions of all.

Harry added: ‘It has been an honour to host this exploratory exhibition”, said Harry, “. It is important that art, in all its forms, remains a safe place for all opinions to be heard. We did not set out to change opinions but rather to listen to them. It has been challenging bringing everything together but the rewards are here in the gallery.’

The exhibition is open until the 5 December. For more information visit the Moray Centre website.