Taking the plunge to enjoy the power of wild swimming

Heart-warming and fascinating, Taking the Plunge: The Healing Power of Wild Swimming for Mind, Body & Soul is fantastic.

Written by two women who formed a bond through their love of wild swimming, reading this book feels like having a conversation with old friends.

Deacon and Allan detail the lives of wild swimmers, showing how the open water can have a positive impact on mind, body and soul.

The book also features handy lists, including how to read currents and what the dangers of wild swimming are, allowing those braver readers to take the plunge themselves.

However, for those less inclined to jump head first into icy waters, there is still much to be gained from this book – with lots of great photos, this book is excellent value.

Taking the Plunge: The Healing Power of Wild Swimming for Mind, Body & Soul, by Anna Deacon and Vicky Allan, published by Black & White, £20.