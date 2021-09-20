Sunrise by the Sea will bring some smiles and joy

A fantastically quirky yet moving story, Sunrise by the Sea features introvert Marisa Rosso, a young girl bound by grief for her recently deceased Italian grandfather.

Through the suggestion of her rather obnoxious flatmate, she moves to a tidal island off the Cornish coast to get some peace and clarity.

But upon arrival she realises that this town is anything but peaceful.

With comical neighbours who constantly host piano lessons and bustling town crowds, Marisa learns about the joys of life, especially when she finds a new passion for the local bakery which reignites her spirit and allows for happiness to return to her anxious world.

Containing funny dialogue, courageous characters and a moving storyline, this is definitely one of my personal favourites by Scots author Colgan.

Enjoy this one on autumnal evenings and you’ll be amazed how fast the pages turn.

Sunrise by the Sea, by Jenny Colgan, published by Little, Brown, £14.99.