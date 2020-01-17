Stars shine brightly in this Scots novel

Cameron Sparks’ life isn’t going to plan, in Bright Stars by Sophie Duffy.

He and his wife have separated and he is being forced to move back in with his widowed dad, plus he’s awaiting a disciplinary at work following an incident in the underground vaults of Edinburgh where he works as a Ghost Tour guide.

It hadn’t always been that way, once a shy student he had a group of quirky and unique friends, but a horrific accident altered their futures forever.

When he receives a letter from Canada from one of his old university friends who is organising a reunion, he’s not sure how to react. Has enough time passed to heal old wounds or is this one ghost to many for Cameron?

This engaging novel has well developed, relateable characters who face the challenge of overcoming the test of time.

Bright Stars by Sophie Duffy, published by Legend Press, £8.99.