Spending a season with the wild geese

It is impossible not to be charmed by the poignant and lyrical way in which Wintering effortlessly sketches vivid portraits of these often underappreciated birds.

The reader is invited to share in the solace which Stephen Rutt finds in nature through the book’s elegant and very readable prose, which although soothing, never loses its poetic impact.

Stephen notes that he ‘came late to the love of geese’, and after reading this poignant and illuminating study, I think I agree with him.

Wintering, by Stephen Rutt, published by Elliot and Thompson, £12.99.