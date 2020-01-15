Discover the perfect hot dog for Burns Night

A limited-edition haggis infused hot dog has been created by an award-winning artisan craft smoked hot dog maker.

The Scottie Dog, from Dumfries & Galloway-based Brigston & Co, is available for purchase from today, 15 January, until mid-February.

Made with Scottish Farm Assured beef and pork, combined with a secret blend of ten herbs and spices, the core product was recognised with a coveted Great Taste Award, widely acknowledged as the most respected food accreditation scheme for artisan and speciality food producers.

Husband and wife team, Claire Drysdale and Euan McGregor, aim to reinvent and change perceptions of the humble hot dog, previously perceived as a low quality, fast food product to a versatile gourmet food choice.

Claire, co-founder and director of Brigston & Co, said: ‘The Scottie Dog is our latest invention and a first of its kind in Scotland – perfect paired with some Lockerbie cheddar and chutney or a creamy whisky sauce with crispy onions.

‘A bit of a different take on your standard Burns Supper. If we have positive feedback, we may investigate launching this as a new product in our core range.’

The Scottie Dog is available to purchase as 4 x 100g fresh from Campbell’s Prime Meats online.

