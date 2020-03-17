Romance, politics intrigue and crime in Edinburgh

Edinburgh, Yuletide 1743, and Redcoat officer Robert Catto would rather be anywhere else on earth than Scotland.

Seconded back from the wars in Europe to captain the city’s Town Guard, he fears his covert mission to assess the strength of the Jacobite threat will force him to confront the past he tries so hard to forget.

I was put off by the jacket of this book, but in this case the old adage rings true.

What may at first glance appear to be a romantic novel is actually a tale full of crime, politics and intrigue, set against the backdrop of Edinburgh in the 1740s.

Yes, there is a romantic element but the story will hold the interest of anyone with an interest in Jacobite history or old Edinburgh.

Gathering Storm by Maggie Craig, published by Alligin Books, £7.99.