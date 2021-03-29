Novel approach to a virus in Edinburgh

Set in an Edinburgh recovering from a virus which targets young healthy people, Murder at the Music Factory is a thriller which starts at a fast pace.

Unfortunately the book is littered with typos, but I still found the writing easy to read and despite not having read any of the other books in the series I felt able to follow both the characters and plot.

It was impossible not to draw comparisons with the current pandemic and the fictional virus portrayed in this story, making it even more intriguing.

Murder at the Music Factory, by Lesley Kelly, published by Sandstone Press, £7.99.