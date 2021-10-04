Next literary lunch will step back in time

The Royal Scots Club have announced their next Literary Lunch on the theme of history.

This event will feature Victoria Schofield, who will be discussing her journey from journalist to military historian and what led her to write about Kashmir, Afghanistan, Wavell, The Black Watch and her lifelong friendship with Former Pakistani Prime Minister, Benazir Bhutto.

The Literary Lunch will be held on Thursday, October 21, at the Royal Scots Club, Edinburgh.

Victoria will be joined by Trevor Royle whose book Britain’s Lost Regiments: The Illustrious Band of Brother Time has Forgotten celebrates the historic regiments and the men who served in them and Rosemary Goring, whose forthcoming work, Homecoming: The Scottish Years of Mary, Queen of Scots, will be published next year.

Rosemary Goring’s latest book Scotland: Her Story, tells the country’s history through the voices of women down the centuries. An extraordinary collection of first-hand testimonies, it brings to life dramatic and everyday events, ranging from medieval ale wives and Victorian factory workers to Nicola Sturgeon.

Trevor Royle who is known for his vivid people centred narratives, takes us into the ranks on both sides of the notorious battle of Culloden and how it changed the course of British History. Royle is an expert in military history and The Scottish Regiments who excels in explaining the tactics and technique of warfare.

Like Trevor, Victoria tells the stories of individuals who helped shape history. Her friendship with Benazir Bhutto, whose life and career were defined by tragedy, inspired a longstanding interest and love of South Asia. Schofield takes an intricate look at the events which are changing the lives of many in the region.

The event will again be chaired by Jackie McGlone who has held many executive roles on a number of Scottish newspapers. Jackie chairs a number of events every year at the Edinburgh International Book Festival and has also mediated at author events at the British Library, in London, and at various venues in New York.

The Literary Lunch is open to all, members and non-members alike and will provide an excellent opportunity to delve into the incredible lives of those who have witnessed history in the making.

The Literary Lunch will take place on Thursday October 21 and guests will receive a three-course lunch with champagne on arrival and refreshments. The authors will participate in a panel discussion followed by a Q&A with Jackie McGlone. During the event there will be an opportunity to purchase books for signing by the three authors at a bookshop provided by Topping & Company Booksellers, Edinburgh.

Tickets are available for £60 per person bookable in advance via The Royal Scots Club. Tickets are available to members and non-members.

Tickets will be available on by contacting events@royalscotsclub.com

The Literary Lunch event will be held at The Royal Scots Club, 29-31 Abercromby Place, Edinburgh, EH3 6QE starting at noon.