MacCrimmon pipes up for a fun children’s book

Young MacCrimmon and the Silver Chanter is a comical children’s story tells the story of a piping school and the struggle of a young pupil, Donald MacCrimmon, to master the instrument.

When a Fairy Queen steps into help, she does so with a warning, presenting Donald with a life changing dilemma.

Based on the tales of late folksinger Mick Broderick, the colourful illustrations will delight young readers over and over again.

Young MacCrimmon and the Silver Chanter, by Mick Broderick and RObert Wallace, published by PP Publishing, £6.99