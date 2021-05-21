MacCloud falls is an absorbing and pleasant read
Scottish antiquarian Gilbert travels to British Columbia to research an early settler he believes may have been his runaway grandfather.
Here, he strikes up an unexpected connection with a woman he meets on the plane.
Beautifully descriptive and almost lyrical in parts, I was transfixed by the vibrant scenery.
If you like short, punchy chapters Jamieson’s meandering style will not be for you, and with multi-layered plots and complex characters it required intense focus, but this was still an absorbing and pleasant read.
MacCloud Falls, by Robert Alan Jamieson, published by Luath Press, £9.99.