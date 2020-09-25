Literature plan for John Knox House

JOHN Knox House in Edinburgh could be turned into a “Literature House for Scotland”.

The Edinburgh Unesco City of Literature Trust is looking for architects and designers to help it come up with plans for the site.

The trust also wants to develop the neighbouring Scottish Storytelling Centre as part of ambitions to enhance the literary quarter around the Netherbow on the Royal Mile.

Trust director Alison Bowden said: “We’re looking for a really excellent and inspiring design team to work with, and people who understand how special the location is and how important these buildings are to Edinburgh.

“Once the team is appointed, our priority will be to complete some feasibility work so that in 2021 we will be able to present detailed ideas for the future of John Knox House and the Scottish Storytelling Centre.

“Working together with the Church of Scotland – which owns both buildings – the City of Edinburgh Council, Traditional Arts & Culture Scotland, and the local community, our hope is that we will transform the way Scotland understands its literary story by reinvigorating this magnificent and historic building, and giving it new purpose as Scotland’s first Literature House.”

