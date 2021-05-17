It’s a dog’s life with internet sensation Labradors

The moment this book, Olive, Mabel & Me: Life and Adventures with Two Very Good Dogs landed on the desk, there were gasps of excitement.

Written by one of the most recognisable voices in sports broadcasting, Andrew Cotter tells of his adventures with his two faithful Labradors, Olive and Mabel, who became internet sensations during lockdown – and while there was stiff competition for the title, their home-videos were among the most effective antidotes to lockdown blues.

Their book, therefore, couldn’t have come at a better time.

It is a heartfelt, gorgeous read full of laugh-out-loud tales that any dog owner will relate to.

A beautiful ode to the undying bond between man and man’s best friend. Here’s hoping Olive and Mabel receive plenty of fan-mail-sweeties for being such good dogs.

Olive, Mabel & Me: Life and Adventures with Two Very Good Dogs, by Andrew Cotter, published by Black & White Publishing, £20.