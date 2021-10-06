Home is where the heart is – and is full of emotion

John Mackay’s latest novel, Home, is the definition of the phrase ‘home is where the heart is.’

It centres around one family over a century, beginning with a simple man called Faroe who built a house on a Hebridean island for his family.

Faroe and his wife had seven children, who grew up and had families of their own.

However, as the book continues it is discovered that there is an unknown grandchild, born to a son who died in the war, leading to the family going on a search to find the missing link.

Through this one family, many stages and emotions of life are experienced and explored.

As the reader you feel deeply connected to them. Though each character has diverging ambitions, they are inextricably linked by a small house in the Hebrides that they all lovingly call home.

It is a tale full of heart, and when reading it I shared all their emotions, from grief to euphoria.

Another great novel by STV news reader and author John Mackay.

Home, by John Mackay, published by Luath Press, £9.99.