Mark Bonnar and Scots travels in this week’s podcast

Scottish Field’s podcast this week chats with Guilt and Shetland star Mark Bonnar.

Mark, who’s starred in some of the biggest shows on TV, including Line of Duty, Casualty and Doctor Who, returns to our screens next week for the second season of Guilt, as well as the imminent sixth run of Shetland.

He also tells us about returning to his childhood roots in East Kilbride and Stonehouse for an upcoming BBC Scotland show, which is scheduled for 2022, and he also talks about stepping into the shoes of Martin Landau for a series of audio dramas based on cult 1970s show, Space: 1999, which has been given a new lease of life through Big Finish Productions.

Mark also plays one of the deadliest villains ever faced by Doctor Who, the Eleven, a renegade Time Lord with eleven personalities who are active at once, opposite Eighth Doctor Paul McGann on audio.

Mark’s not our only guest, as we also meet Kathi Kamleitner, who hosts and writes a podcast, Wild for Scotland.

Wild for Scotland is a travel storytelling podcast for Scotland-loving adults.

Through immersive storytelling and awe-inspiring travel stories, the podcast whisks listeners away to the far corners of Scotland, inspiring them to visit or simply dream away from their living room. Using first-person narration, detailed visual descriptions and immersive sound effects, it feels almost as if you’re there.

