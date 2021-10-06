Pam Carter’s On Reflection shows at the Strathearn Gallery

Pam Carter, one of Scotland’s most iconic and loved landscape painters has just opened a new solo exhibition, On Reflection, at the Strathearn Gallery in Crieff.

With a painting career spanning over five decades, Pam has built up a worldwide following for her work, making her one of Scotland’s best-known and collected contemporary landscape artists working today.

For years, Pam’s exhibitions have been a regular highlight of the Scottish Art scene and she has been exhibiting at the Strathearn since the gallery opened back in 1994.

However, unfortunately Pam is now having to consider retiring from painting due to ill health, but not to be deterred she has produced a stunning collection of over 40 paintings for this new show.

Featuring endless sandy beaches, picturesque crofts and villages and above all, spectacular light, each painting encapsulates Pam’s instantly recognisable style of sweeping brush strokes and incredibly bold and vibrant colour palettes.

With Pam looking back on some of her favourite places in Scotland, these beautifully uplifting pieces show the very best of the landscape and are a delight to experience.

Showing alongside this Pam’s own works, the gallery will also be exhibiting a number of paintings for sale from Pam’s own personal art collection. This is a collection Pam has built up over the years and features current and early works from many of Scotland’s top painters.

Based in the market town of Crieff, the Strathearn Gallery is one of Scotland’s largest contemporary art galleries showcasing works from some of Scotland’s best known painters, alongside a large collection of glass, ceramics and sculpture. The gallery is open seven days.

Pam Carter’s On Reflection runs until October 24.

