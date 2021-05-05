Hearts that vie for the hearts and soul of Scotland

In the last instalment of a weighty trilogy that attempts to give John Knox a Hilary Mantel-style makeover, we see the Protestant firebrand return to a Scotland that in 1559 was on the brink of civil war.

Back in Edinburgh, Knox immediately does battle with Mary, Queen of Scots, who is seeking to claim the throne, as the two vie for the hearts and soul of Scotland.

At almost 500 pages this is a monumental read, but Macpherson writes engagingly and the narrative bumps along at a rare old pace.

The Last Blast of the Trumpet, by Marie MacPherson, published by Penmore Press, £14.99.