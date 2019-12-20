Everything you wanted to know about whisky

If you’ve ever had a question about whisky, this book is sure to answer it.

Written by three chaps who are leading experts in all things boozy, the book strips things back to the very beginning and attempts to uncover how the world’s obsession with the ‘water of life’ began.

Including stunning images and recipes, you’re transported around the world to discover how different countries put their own stamp on the amber nectar.

The World of Whisky, by Neil Ridley, Gavin D Smith and David Wishart, published by Pavilion, £30.