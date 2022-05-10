Edinburgh International Book Festival flits to new home

THE Edinburgh International Book Festival won’t return to its traditional home in the city’s Charlotte Square Gardens, but is instead moving into the former Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

The book festival, which began in 1983, broadcast online sessions during 2020 and then moved into Edinburgh College of Art last year to hold hybrid events.

The festival will remain at the college this year and next year, before flitting again in 2024.

The University of Edinburgh is turning the old hospital into the Edinburgh Futures Institute, which it describes as a multi-purpose space.

Nick Barley, director of the Edinburgh International Book Festival, said: “We are hugely excited to be returning to the Edinburgh College of Art in August, where we can bring back the buzz of Edinburgh’s best festival years.

“We’ll build on what we offered last year and look forward to sharing how this lovely, welcoming site can offer unforgettable experiences for audiences and authors.”

He added: “We have been working closely with the University of Edinburgh over the past two years and are thrilled that our new permanent home will be the Edinburgh Futures Institute from 2024, an historic building with an all-important ‘village green’ outdoor area, which is being developed for everyone to enjoy, and of which our festival city can be proud.

“It throws up extraordinary, game-changing opportunities for the book festival, but importantly – for the first time in our festival’s history – it helps us plan a number of years ahead.

“The new site will allow us to continue building back our world-renowned programme, while putting accessibility, sustainability and innovation at the core of what we do with an all-important ‘village green’ outdoor area.”

Read more about Scotland’s flourishing literature scene on Scottish Field’s books pages.