Dead Girl Walking presents a new thrilling mystery

Dead Girl Walking sees the long-awaited return of Jack Parlabane.

Christopher Brookmyre’s ex-journalist protagonist has fallen from grace and has an investigative job looking for the missing lead singer of a pop group.

Brookmyre writes convincingly from both the perspective of Parlabane and Monica (the violinist in the group). The plot is thrilling, tense and fast paced as you would expect from Brookmyre, making this a must read for anyone who enjoys a dark and psychological crime thriller.

Dead Girl Walking, by Chris Brookmyre, published by Little Brown, £8.99.