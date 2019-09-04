Any Dream Will Do in another superb run of Joseph

There’s a good reason why Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat keeps coming back again and again – it’s a damn good musical.

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s hit, based on a Bible story, is the show that keeps bouncing back, with a new cast, time and again.

There’s a high-profile version currently performing in the West End, with Sheridan Smith and Jason Donovan, but there’s also a touring production which is in Glasgow’s King’s Theatre, which will be there until Saturday, 7 September.

Recent touring productions have been headlined by former reality show singers, with The X Factor’s Joe McElderry and Lloyd Daniels having taking on the coat of many colours. The latest tour is no different, with Jaymi Hensley, of boyband Union J, the latest to don the mantle.

And, like his predecessors, he’s great. His vocal skills were never in doubt, as you don’t last for so long on a reality show if you don’t possess a bit of talent (Rylan, Chico, Jedward, Honey G and other such novelty acts quickly ran out of steam), and he delivers his numbers with relish. While he may not dominate the stage with a commanding presence, he’s still very good.

For me, the real star of the show was the latest narrator, Alexandra Doar. Again, recent touring productions have brought in a recognised name for this part, but she comes to the part fresh, as this is her professional debut. Her range is superb, and is very watchable, even when standing at the side of the stage, observing the action. She’s evidently having the time of her life.

Joseph’s 11 brothers are all good too, bringing some fun to the show, while Henry Metcalfe – a veteran of recent Joseph tours as Jacob/Potiphar – is a good, solid pair of hands. Or should that be lungs?

The songs make this show a guaranteed hit, mixing cowboy style songs, with French melodies, and the rock and roll numbers from the Pharoah, in the style of Elvis.

The real highlight, though, is Any Dream Will Do. It’s very, very hard not to want to sing along with this – and thank goodness for the Joseph Megamix encore number, which had everyone on their feet.

Joseph is only in town until Saturday. This is a must-see.

