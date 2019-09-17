Celebrating the life of a Scottish painter

Edwin G Lucas (1911-1990) was born and spent his whole life in Edinburgh.

A prolific painter, he was heavily influenced by the surrealists, a style he blended with his own individual methods to produce colourful and fascinating paintings.

The book reveals the little-known story of the Scottish artist who stopped painting for almost thirty years while his family were growing up. A lovely insight into a highly talented artist.

Edwin G Lucas – An Individual Eye, by Helen E Scott, published by Sansom and Company, £20.