Celebrating the British Army’s oldest regiment

Anyone with a keen interest in the history of the British Army will enjoy this well-illustrated book, which focuses on its oldest regiment.

The Highland battalion, the kilted 9th Royal Scots, became affectionately known as the Dandy Ninth.

Gilhooley carefully documents the formation and mobilisation of the regiment and the campaigns they fought including the bloody World War One battles of the Somme and the Ancre.

Dandy Ninth: A History of the 9th (Highlanders) Royal Scots, by Neill Gilhooley, published by Pen and Sword Military, £30.