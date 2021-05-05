Celebrating love and friendship in poetic verse

Alexander McCall devoted a recent column in Scottish Field to to the joys of poetry (especially Auden, who he reveres).

This collection, which examines the themes of friendship and love, is a joyous affirmation of his infatuation with the form.

Delivered in his trademark genial, conversational style, this accessible and highly enjoyable collection is divided into nine sections which take you on a journey across Africa to Greece, London and Mumbai before heading home to Edinburgh.

In a Time of Distance & Other Poems, by Alexander McCall Smith, published by Polygon, £12.99.