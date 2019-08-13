Book is bringing the capital’s food scene to life

The vibrant food and drink scene of Edinburgh and the east coast is superbly presented in this latest ‘Get Stuck In’ regional cook book.

Accompanied by stunning photography the book showcases some of the best fine dining, gastro pubs and afternoon tea options in the area, along with some of its best food producers.

From smoked fish risotto and gingerbread to Nordic stew and Princess Diana haggis, over 25 recipes to suit all tastes fill the pages of this book.

The Edinburgh and East Coast Cook Book, by Katie Fisher, published by Meze Publishing, £14.95