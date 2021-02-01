Another success from Alexander McCall Smith

It is a rarity to find each book in a long series as enjoyable as the last, and yet McCall Smith’s 21st instalment of his much adored No.1 Ladies’ Detective Agency has captured the imagination once more.

Grabbing the attention from the get-go in a stifling Gaborone setting, McCall Smith’s intelligent yarn is woven with intrigue and his plot takes several twists that keep the pages turning.

After Mma Ramotswe’s distant cousin asks for help, she and the detective agency come face to face with the reality of raising a rather hefty pachyderm.

There’s always a moral to take from McCall’s writing, and this novel is no different – taking time to see the small things proves an invaluable lesson for Mma Ramotswe.

In a time where a touch of escapism is most welcome, I daresay this book will go flying off the shelves.

How to Raise an Elephant, by Alexander McCall Smith, published Little, Brown, £18.99.