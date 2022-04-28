An academic read covering the Romans in Scotland

Think you know about the earliest Roman invasion in Caledonia?

Think again.

This mind-boggling study offers an alternative view on what happened in AD 83, presents new findings that are well-argued and researched, and calls into question popular historical beliefs about the Roman campaigns.

Author Simon Forder also suggests a new location for the Battle of Mons Graupius itself. A heavily academic read, but fascinating if you have a keen interest in Roman Scotland.

The Romans in Scotland and the Battle of Mons Graupius, by Simon Forder, published by Amberley, £20.