Music, comedy, stories and more at Fringe by the Sea

One of Scotland’s most loved arts festivals, East Lothian’s Fringe by the Sea, has today announced a fresh wave of acts for 2022 – Sir Ranulph Fiennes, The Haçienda House Party, Adam Henson and Samsam Bubbleman.

This 10 day festival will feature over 200 events with a strong mix of local, national and international talent across music, literature, comedy, science and nature.

This week the festival can also announce a partnership with Belhaven Brewery which is supported by funding from Culture and Business Fund Scotland.

Fiona Matheson, brand manager at Belhaven Brewery said: ‘We are delighted to continue our partnership with Fringe by the Sea after the success of last year’s festival. The event aligns entirely with our vision of showcasing the East Lothian region to people from not only within Scotland, but throughout the world.

‘Following the challenges of the last few years, it is so important to continue to support events like Fringe by the Sea and we look forward to welcoming visitors back to the area to show that Belhaven brings people together as times shared are the best.’

‘The world’s greatest living explorer’, Sir Ranulph Fiennes will be appearing on Sunday 14 August talking about his many ambitious endeavours have pushed his endurance levels to the very limits, inspiring generations and making him a pioneer of exploration with an unparalleled story to tell. Amongst his many record-breaking achievements, he was the first to reach both Poles, the first to cross the Antarctic and Arctic Ocean, and the first to circumnavigate the world along its polar axis.

The first evening of the festival will kick off with The Haçienda House Party feat. Todd Terry and Marshall Jefferson. The iconic Manchester club shut its doors 25 years ago but its

legacy of being at the forefront of youth and music culture lives on with many of its original resident DJs still playing out.

The Haçienda brings Todd Terry and Marshall Jefferson to North Berwick; Grammy award-winning DJ and producer Todd Terry helped define the original New York house sound. He has almost two decades of dancefloor domination under his belt with his best known tracks including Somethin’ Going On, Jumpin’ and his remix of Everything But The Girl’s Missing.

Bringing the Chicago vibes is Marshall Jefferson, considered one of the true originators on the house scene. His 1986 track Move Your Body is regarded as one of the most innovative of its time.

Adam Henson is one of the UK’s best-known farmers and presents his own segment on BBC’s Countryfile to millions of viewers each Sunday evening. Away from camera you’ll find Adam at Cotswold Farm Park helping to protect rare breeds of farm animal and supporting conservation activities on the wider farmland or indeed North Berwick on 6 August.

Already announced for Fringe By The Sea are Scottish comedian Frankie Boyle (11 August), legendary 90s band Happy Mondays (13 August), folk duo Phil & Aly (8 August), and festival favourites The Manfreds (10 August) will be coming to Fringe By The Sea 2022.

2022 is Scotland’s Year Of Stories, so Fringe By The Sea will welcome the first Storyteller in Residence – Lorna Hill who is a writer and facilitator who lives in nearby Dunbar.

With more than 200 separate events, Fringe By The Sea has something for everyone. Already hailed as a cultural and community success, Fringe By The Sea 2021 brought £3,139,616 of economic benefit to East Lothian, according to an independent report by MKA Economics.

Funding and services from Event Scotland, East Lothian Council and other partners including Scottish Seabird Centre, Shaw Marketing, Signman, Scotland Loves Local, The List, East Lothian Courier, Gilsland Park, Citizen Tickets and McInroy & Wood has also been critical to the festival’s return.

Festival director Rory Steel said: ‘The world’s greatest explorer shall find himself in North Berwick this summer – we are thrilled that he is joining us.

‘With the Hacienda House Party, Samsam Bubbleman and Adam Henson also confirmed we continue to be the festival with something for everyone. We also welcome Belhaven Brewery (supported by funding from Culture and Business Fund Scotland) to our team of sponsors.’

The Fringe by the Sea website www.fringebythesea.com has undergone a major refresh with more details of this year’s event listed.

Further updates will be added regularly as plans evolve, and those wishing to partake – from volunteering to paid jobs and trader pitches to performing – can find out how they can get involved.