A Scottish family bus business that grew and fell

The McKindless Group by David Devoy is the story of a family business which got out of its depth.

The McKindless bus company started off as a small operation of a few buses, a lorry and two coaches in

1987.

After providing mostly school contracts and private hires, the company began to venture into local

bus operation. After selling its services to Kelvin Central Buses in 1992 only to restart again on a larger

scale, the company ceased to operate its services in 2010.

With a special interest in Scottish Independents old and new, David Devoy now turns his attention to the McKindless Company to add to his ever-growing collection of titles in this subject.

The McKindless Group, by David Devoy, published by Amberley, £14.99.