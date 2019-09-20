A passionate affair in The Sound of the Hours

Occupation during the Second World War in Barga, Tuscany, turns plans for the future of 17-year-old Vita on their head, in The Sound of the Hours by Karen Campbell.

The arrival of Frank Chapel, a young black US soldier, finds the Scottish-Italian heroine falling deeply in love.

The vividly portrayed characters embark on a passionate affair in troubled times which will test the strength of their relationship.

Campbell has created an irresistible love story which, although familiar, offers a captivating read.

The Sound of the Hours, by Karen Campbell, published by Bloomsbury, £13.99