A party problem will make the wee ones smile

Mac and Bob and the Party Problem is a colourful and imaginative children’s book which is a fun read for little ones who appreciate the illustrations and medium-sized ones who love the tale.

Even Mummy can relate to the plot, which sees Mac invited to a party only to realise that he has nothing to wear!

Mac and Bob are loveable characters and my children loved the songs in the book and on the CD that comes attached to the jacket.

It’s the perfect length for a bedtime story and there’s also an audio version of the book on the CD, so if you’ve had too tough a day to read it yourself, there’s someone to do it for you. Genius!

Mac and Bob and the Party Problem, by Alan Windrum, illustrated by Dave Sutton, published by Little Door Books,

£6.99.