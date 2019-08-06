A look at Scottish trains which is the rail deal

The Scottish Rail Scene gives a whistle-stop tour of the railway services throughout Scotland.

From the bustling scenes of Edinburgh’s Waverley or Glasgow Queen Street, to the more remote Highland outposts such as Mallaig or Kyle: John Jackson has visited, photographed and documented them all.

Since he first set foot in Scotland in 1968, Jackson has been interested in the country and it’s extremities from urban to rural; the same goes for trains. Hundreds of different types of trains have been photographed in this book and it is fascinating to see the structural differences between them.

Historically Scotland has acquired trains donated by other parts of the UK, but that is changing as it is beginning to bring in new Scottish built trains, some even electric. The Scottish Rail Scene is a visual representation of all the types of trains that connect Scotland, and is of interest to anyone who is fascinated by the transport links around the country, and its history in engineering.

The Scottish Rail Scene in the 21st Century, by John Jackson, published by Amberley Publishing, £14.99.