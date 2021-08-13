A light-hearted tale set in the Scottish Highlands

The Peacock is light-hearted read set in a dilapidated castle in the Highlands.

Following a group of investment bankers who rent out a space for a weekend of team building, they find themselves at Lord and Lady McIntosh’s stately home.

Slapstick humour reigns supreme as most of their plans go awry and new stumbling blocks appear at every turn – a peacock goes rogue, a housekeeper breaks her ankle in an undignified manner, and the shower is no more than a trickle.

Originally written in German, Annie Rutherford’s translation of Isabel Bogdan’s original is mostly sound. An escapist read.

The Peacock, by Isabel Bogdan, published by V&Q Books, £12.99.