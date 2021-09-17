A dark thriller set in a fictional highland village

Partial to Tartan Noir and a dram by the fire? Then this is a no-brainer.

Alan Gillespie’s prose is as intense as a peated single malt (a seriously macabre tone is set from the off with brutal descriptions of a cat lying on the road).

Set in a fictional Highland village, there are more twists than the Bealach na Bà.

An aggressive distillery owner sells narcotics alongside his Scotch, and his son goes missing. The characters’ ill-advised decisions only add to the suspense.

My only bugbear? No speech marks are used which can cause confusion for tired eyes.

The Mash House, by Alan Gillespie, published by Unbound, £9.99.