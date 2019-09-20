A cracking psychological thriller

In this psychological thriller, Breakers, 17-year-old Tyler is the glue that is holding his family together – just.

Living in a deprived Edinburgh tower block, with drug addict mum and little sister, Tyler is coerced into a life of crime by his older half-brother, Barry.

In a botched-up job, Barry stabs the wife of a local crime lord sending the police and the gang on the hunt. A novel

that effectively illustrates many of the issues facing society today but is, more importantly, a cracking yarn.

Breakers, by Doug Johnstone, published by Orenda Books, £8.99.