A celebration of Scotland in photographs

Well-known Dundonian photographer Shahbaz Majeed has assembled a dizzyingly diverse range of 126 landscape images from every corner of Scotland.

Presented in landscape format, they act as a lovely aide memoire for our wilder areas – whether it’s Portencross, Glencoe or Loch Awe, there were classic shots of places many of us will know and love.

Some of the images could have been lightened a bit more, but this paperback is a wonderful record of Scotland’s natural and built environment.

Scotland Revealed, by Shahbaz Majeed, published by Amberley Press, £17.99.

3 stars