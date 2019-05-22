A celebration of game with over 100 recipes

Access to good quality game is not just a luxury reserved for people living in the Scottish countryside, argues Claire MacDonald in this cookbook.

This no fuss game cookbook contains more than one hundred recipes for all sorts of game, from venison to wild boar.

Stuffing, sauces and accompaniments are also included in this all-encompassing title. MacDonald provides information on all aspects of preparing the game, from readying the meat to making a decision on the right vegetables to accompany it.

The Claire MacDonald Game Cookbook, by Claire MacDonald, published by Birlinn, £17.99.