Apartment on one of Edinburgh’s most iconic streets up for sale

A Georgian apartment on one of the most iconic streets in Edinburgh’s old town has gone on the market for nearly £1million.

The historic three bedroom home at Ramsay Garden is nestled below Edinburgh Castle at the top of the Royal Mile.

The A-listed apartment building is known for its prominent position overlooking Princes Street and stands out with its iconic red and white exterior.

Ramsay Garden dates back to the 18th century and was later developed around 1893 by pioneering architect Sir Patrick Geddes.

Boasting some of the best views in the city centre, one of the exclusive apartments has now come on the market for £995,000 with sellers Rettie.

French doors open from the kitchen onto the private residents’ lawn, with stunning panoramic views over Edinburgh’s skyline to the north and the Firth of Forth.

The current owners of the three-storey home have converted the original cellars into three multi-purpose rooms for the ideal home office, gym or snug.

Rettie sales negotiator Maz Purdie said: ‘Just a stone’s throw away from the Esplanade, Ramsay Garden is nestled below Edinburgh Castle at the top of the Royal Mile and was originally constructed by Sir Patrick Geddes, surrounding the houses of Allan Ramsay the Poet and his son.

‘This property offers the exceptional opportunity to acquire a three-bedroom, A-listed home on a picture-perfect cobbled street, situated in the heart of Edinburgh’s historic Old Town.’

