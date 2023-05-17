Scotland’s Rural College create award in memory of journalist Fordyce Maxwell

A new award has been created by Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) in memory of journalist Fordyce Maxwell.

The Fordyce Maxwell Award for Agricultural Communications has been named after the award-winning journalist, broadcaster and farmer who spent half a century reporting on and promoting the industry.

Nominations for the award will open on 12 June with the winner to be awarded at the Royal Highland Show.

Fordyce, who died in October, spent many years as Agricultural Editor of The Scotsman, where he was also Diary Editor and a columnist.

He had regular columns in The Herald, The Sunday Post and The Journal among others and hosted his own segments on BBC radio and television.

He was awarded an MBE for services to journalism and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Scottish Society of Newspaper Editors.

The award will recognise an SRUC student, or former student who graduated no earlier than 2018, who has helped spread the word about agriculture through written articles, social media content for a business, podcasts, vlogs, public events, or any other form of communication.

Senior Lecturer Craig Davidson said: ‘It’s crucial the agriculture industry self-promotes the good work that is happening across the sector.

‘In times of changing public perception and a decrease in general agricultural literacy, we aim to encourage those who have their wellies on the ground to spread the word about the food journey.

‘Fordyce was one of the most effective communicators the Scottish agricultural industry has ever seen so, with the support of his family, we’re delighted to launch this award in his honour.’

Nominations can be made by visiting the Fordyce Maxwell Agriculture Communicators Award (office.com).

For more information contact Craig at: craig.davidson@sruc.ac.uk.