Ivy’s floral flourishes in Edinburgh and Glasgow

THE Ivy restaurant chain has brought a splash of colour to its outlets in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The Ivy on the Square in Edinburgh has turned its terrace into “a magical greenhouse and garden”.

Meanwhile, The Ivy Buchanan Street has brought “a touch of the jungle to Glasgow’s Style Mile”.

The Glasgow branch has created tropical cocktails to accompany its display, with the Edinburgh outlet teaming up with drinks distributor Edrington-Beam Suntory UK to offer special cocktails too.

Glasgow’s cocktail menu runs until 2 October, with Edinburgh’s continuing until 22 October.

