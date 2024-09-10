Scottish star Ewan McGregor to auction 150 bottles of whisky from his personal cask at Lochranza Distillery

Scottish star Ewan McGregor is set to auction 150 bottles of whisky from his own personal cask at Lochranza Distillery for charity.

The rare 26 year old Arran Single Malt, matured in an ex-Sherry Hogshead cask, is one of the oldest whiskies ever produced by the distillery.

McGregor first toasted the inaugural cask of the malt back in 1998, which was the first legal cask to be laid down on Arran for over 150 years.

The distillery presented him with his own cask that day and it has matured in their warehouse until now.

Bottled at 46% ABV, each bottle of Ewan’s cut features a specially designed label. The first 24 bottles have been personally signed by the Trainspotting actor.

The bottle design and name were inspired by Ewan’s career, featuring references to his iconic roles in films like Trainspotting and Star Wars, as well as his memorable Long Way Round adventure.

Each of the 150 bottle labels reads like a mini film script, with no two labels alike.

The limited-edition bottles will be auctioned by Whisky Auctioneer from 27 September to 7 October.

All proceeds will go to Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS), a charity dedicated to supporting children with life-limiting conditions and their families.

‘I have been involved with CHAS and visited their hospices many times over the years, so I know the unwavering care that both Rachel House and Robin House provide children and their families during their hardest moments,’ McGregor said.

‘My hope is that this auction can raise a significant amount to ensure that these wonderful places are able to continue providing the service they do.’

‘We are thrilled to invite Ewan back to the distillery, where our story began almost 30 years ago, to present him with the finished bottles of Ewan’s Cut’, said Stewart Bowman, Distillery Manager.

‘Like Ewan, we remain close to our roots and are passionate about giving back to the community.

‘We have looked after Ewan’s cask for the last 26 years and we are delighted to work with him, Whisky Auctioneer and Leith to raise money for CHAS.’

