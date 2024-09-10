Latest Scottish Ornithologists’ Club exhibition takes inspiration from Scotland’s wildlife

The Scottish Ornithologists’ Club (SOC) has announced its latest exhibition with three wildlife artists.

Highlands to Islands will feature the work of Chris Rose, John Threlfall and Tim Wootton, who take their inspiration from the landscapes and wildlife of the North East of Scotland and the Orkneys.

The exhibition will run from 25 September to 10 November at the gallery in Aberlady.

Chris moved to the North East three years ago and finds himself primarily attracted by the coast.

‘I am drawn to the estuaries and the sea,’ he said.

‘I work mostly in acrylic and oils. A painting generally begins with the landscape.

‘Something will attract me – repeating patterns or the interplay of particular colours- and I will produce a field painting in acrylics.

‘During this process wildlife will enter the scene and this will be incorporated into the finished studio piece.’

John lives on Deeside, Aberdeenshire, and most of his work is inspired by the varied habitats to be found locally and on ventures further North.

‘I work mostly in pastels, both on location and in the studio,’ he said.

‘This versatile and expressive medium suits my working method, allowing me to explore colour, texture, line and mark making, working quickly and intuitively.’

Meanwhile, Tim is based in Orkney. He moved there about 20 years ago to be closer to the landscapes and wildlife that inspire him.

He tends to work in pencil and watercolour in the field. In the studio, he favours oils as they give him a huge range of approaches.

‘If I am ever short of ideas, a 10 minute walk on the beach or along the cliff tops usually provides the answer,’ he said.

