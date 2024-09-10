Scottish folk group Mànran announce the release of a new single

Mànran have announced they will release a new single ahead of their landmark appearance at the first ever Hoolie in New York at Carnegie Hall.

The track, Standing Still, is their first new music since 2022 and marks the change in musical direction for the celebrated Scottish outfit.

The folk-pop number, which is out 20 September, is written by the band’s Kim Carnie and Aidan Moodie.

It is the first in a string of singles to be released ahead of the band’s appearance in New York next April.

The record-breaking band continues to grow in popularity and win new fans around the globe captivated by their eclectic mix of musical influences and charismatic stage presence.

The band’s latest release coincides with their performance at Lochaber Live in Fort William, the first edition of the festival in 30 years, having been rebooted by the band’s very own Gary Innes.

‘Over the years, Mànran have developed their sound with various writers and members bringing different influences to the table,’ Kim said.

‘Aidan and I love pop music so it’s been a lot of fun to work on new material for Mànran that combines the band’s Scottish sound with more of a pop leaning.

‘We had the pleasure of working with producer Ross Hamilton to really bring our vision to life and capture the contemporary sound we were after, while retaining the heart of the group.

‘Standing Still is a reflective and hopeful song that I think a lot of people will relate to but also that anyone can enjoy.’

Mànran have a string of live performances lined up throughout autumn and winter, including tours across Scotland and England and the band’s third performance at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro as part of Hoolie in the Hydro 2024.

‘Performing live has always been at the core of what we do and how we connect with our audiences and we hope to see as many people as we can out on the road before the end of the year,’ Aidan said.

‘It feels like a really exciting time for Scottish music as a whole right now, with so many traditional bands playing huge, iconic arenas and venues and it’s incredible to be a part of that.

‘Mànran has been going for 15 years this year but we continue to find new audiences and we hope fans both old and new will like what they hear with Standing Still.’

Live dates

Sep. 19, 2024 – Isle Of Colonsay – Ceòl Cholasa 2024

Sep. 21, 2024 – Fort William – Lochaber Live 2024

Oct. 5, 2024 – Illkirch, France – L’Iliade

Oct. 11, 2024 – Corran Halls, Oban – Royal National Mòd Opening Concert

Oct. 12, 2024 – Aviemore – Ceilidh In The Cairngorms

Nov. 27, 2024 – Bradford-On-Avon – Wiltshire Music Centre

Nov. 29, 2024 – Lakeside Arts Theatre – Nottingham – Sold Out

Nov. 30, 2024 – Aberdeen – The Lemon Tree

Dec. 7, 2024 – Glasgow – Hoolie In The Hydro

Dec. 28, 2024 – Stirling – Albert Halls

Dec. 29, 2024 – The Square – Strathpeffer Pavilion

Dec. 30, 2024 – Kingussie – Badenoch Centre

Jan. 1, 2025 – Portree Community Centre

Jan. 3 – 4, 2025 – Kilmarnock – Mànran – Live @ The Big Top

Apr. 5, 2025 – Hoolie In New York, Carnegie Hall

