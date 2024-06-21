Bloody Scotland: Richard Armitage, Ann Cleeves, Peter May and Ruth Ware to headline crime writing festival

Bloody Scotland, the Stirling crime writers festival has revealed it’s full line for the event this September – including headliners Richard Armitage, Ann Cleeves, Peter May, Louise Minchin and Ruth Ware.

Armitage will headline the opening night on 13 September at The Albert Halls in Stirling to talk about his debut thriller, Geneva. The actor’s string of credits include The Hobbit, North and South, Into the Storm and Spooks.

Ann Cleeves, creator of of much-loved television dramas Vera and Shetland, will be in conversation with one of the co-founders of Bloody Scotland, Lin Anderson on 14 September.

Elly Griffiths, Imran Mahmood, Frank Gardner, Chris Brookmyre, Janice Hallett, Peter James, Vanda Symon, Irvine Welsh, Tove Alsterdal, Ben Aaronovitch, AA Chaudhuri, Andrew Child, Louise Welsh, JD Kirk, Marisa Haetzman (aka Ambrose Parry), Abir Mukherjee, Mark Billingham, Hugo Rifkind and Erin Kelly will also be at the event.

‘In what has been a turbulent year for festivals up and down the country, I’m very much looking forward to what I hope will be an absolutely classic Bloody Scotland weekend, filled with brilliant writers, topical panels, a hilarious quiz and some terrible singing – as long as Jason from Friday the 13th doesn’t make an appearance,’ said Bob McDevitt, Festival Director of Bloody Scotland.

The full shortlist for the 2024 Bloody Scotland Debut Prize is:

Suzy Aspley with Crow Moon (Orenda).

Daniel Aubrey with Dark Island (Harper North).

Allan Gaw with The Silent House of Sleep (SA Press).

Doug Sinclair with Blood Runs Deep (Storm Publishing).

Martin Stewart with Double Proof (Polygon).

See www.bloodyscotland.com for more information.

Read more Culture stories here.

Subscribe to read the latest issue of Scottish Field.