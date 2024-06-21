Martin Compston named chieftain of Cowal Highland Gathering

Line of Duty star Martin Compston has been announced as Cowal Gathering’s Honorary Chieftain for 2024.

Greenock-born Martin – who became a household name for his role as DI Steve Arnott – will oversee this year’s 130th anniversary celebrations.

Martin is no stranger to Cowal Gathering, having been a regular visitor to the event with his family when he was a youngster. He returned to Dunoon Stadium again in 2015, this time to join the ranks of Cowal Gathering’s Honorary Chieftains.

As well as visiting the Live Music Tent, touring the Top Field entertainment and meeting Gathering visitors, Martin will also accept the salute from the massed bands and present the trophies to this year’s World Highland Dancing champions, and the winners of the Cowal Pipe Band Championship, the world’s oldest pipe band championship.

‘I was delighted to have been asked to be Cowal Gathering’s Chieftain in 2015, so you can imagine how honoured I am to be returning across the Clyde again this year as the 2024 Chieftain,’ Martin said.

‘To be invited to take on this role is an absolute privilege, but as this year is the 130th anniversary of Cowal Gathering, it is even more special.

‘I’m looking forward once again to watching the pipe band, highland dancing and heavy athletics competitions, as well as meeting the thousands of people who will be enjoying one of Scotland’s best days out.

‘I have fond memories of getting the ferry across with my family as a kid to head to the Stadium, and I can’t wait to soak up the atmosphere of this very special event.’

Speaking on behalf of the Cowal Gathering Board Fraser McCowan said he was looking forward to welcome Martin back to Dunoon.

‘This is a big year for Cowal Gathering as we celebrate our 130th anniversary and we were thrilled when Martin accepted our invitation,’ he said.

‘Martin was a fantastic Chieftain in 2015, and he left an indelible mark on the event. Since then, his star has continued to rise, and we have watched his career go from strength to strength.

‘Despite the countless awards he’s won for his work, travelling around the world and living the dream of a successful actor, he has retained his love of his home town and, we’re delighted to say, for Cowal Gathering.

‘We are very much looking forward to what is going to be a Cowal Gathering to remember.’

Crowds have gathered together to celebrate Cowal Gathering since 1894. The 130th Gathering runs from 29 – 31 August in Dunoon Stadium.

